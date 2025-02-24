Live
Just In
Silk clothes presented to Srisailam Mallanna
On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams, silk clothes were presented to Srisailam Lord Mallanna on behalf of the State government on Sunday.
Srisailam (Nandyal district): On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams, silk clothes were presented to Srisailam Lord Mallanna on behalf of the State government on Sunday. Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy along with Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy carried the the ceremonial offering.
As per the tradition, temple Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao, priests, Vedic scholars and temple staff extended a grand welcome to the Minister and the MLA at Raja Gopuram. Prior to the offering, special prayers were offered to the silk clothes at Raja Gopuram.
Meanwhile, Endowments Department Commissioner and EO of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple at Indrakeeladri, Vijayawada K Ramachandra Mohan also presented silk clothes to the deity. Several dignitaries, including Nandyal district Collector G Rajakumari, Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, Chief Festival Officer SS Chandrasekhar Azad, were present on the occasion.