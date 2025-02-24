  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Silk clothes presented to Srisailam Mallanna

Silk clothes presented to Srisailam Mallanna
x
Highlights

On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams, silk clothes were presented to Srisailam Lord Mallanna on behalf of the State government on Sunday.

Srisailam (Nandyal district): On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams, silk clothes were presented to Srisailam Lord Mallanna on behalf of the State government on Sunday. Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy along with Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy carried the the ceremonial offering.

As per the tradition, temple Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao, priests, Vedic scholars and temple staff extended a grand welcome to the Minister and the MLA at Raja Gopuram. Prior to the offering, special prayers were offered to the silk clothes at Raja Gopuram.

Meanwhile, Endowments Department Commissioner and EO of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple at Indrakeeladri, Vijayawada K Ramachandra Mohan also presented silk clothes to the deity. Several dignitaries, including Nandyal district Collector G Rajakumari, Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, Chief Festival Officer SS Chandrasekhar Azad, were present on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick