Silk India Handloom Expo-2024 begins

Former ZP Chairperson Gadde Anuradha inaugurating Silk India exhibition organised by Desi Kalaa at Sri Sesha Sai Kalyana Vedika in Vijayawada on Friday

Former ZP chairperson Gadde Anuradha inaugurated the Silk India Handloom Expo 2024 at Sri Sesha Sai Kalyana Vedika, MG Road, Benz Circle, on Saturday.

Vijayawada : Former ZP chairperson Gadde Anuradha inaugurated the Silk India Handloom Expo 2024 at Sri Sesha Sai Kalyana Vedika, MG Road, Benz Circle, on Saturday.

It will conclude on August 7. Weavers, designers, and handloom enthusiasts from across the country are offering wide variety of saris, readymade wear, textiles and handicrafts and many other products. Silk India Handloom Exhibition organised by Desi Kalaa, aims to promote and support talented weavers and artisans.

