Live
- Tirupati: Rally held on National Sports Day
- PDSU demands probe into alleged corruption by former Dr YSRAFU Registrar
- HC grants temporary relief to Shivakumar
- 50,000 for 10 GPA in SSC exams: Minister Komatireddy
- Tata transport vehicle donated to TTD
- Three Ministers Visit Mulugu District: Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Seethakka's Tour
- Governor visits Kolanupaka temple
- Doctors remove cricket ball-sized hairball from 8-year-old’s stomach
- Loan Apps Claim Another Life in Karimnagar
- Heavy Rainfall Expected in Andhra Pradesh as Low-Pressure in Bay of Bengal Intensifies
Just In
Single-window clearance for Ganesh pandals
Rajamahendravaram: Officials have announced that people who are wishing to set up Ganesh pandals should obtain permissions through a single-window...
Rajamahendravaram: Officials have announced that people who are wishing to set up Ganesh pandals should obtain permissions through a single-window system.
RDO K Lakshmi Siva Jyothi emphasised this on Thursday during a meeting with various department officials at the sub-collector’s office to discuss the procedures and permissions for the Ganesh festival. During the meeting, RDO stated that the Municipal Commissioner will grant permissions for Ganesh pandals within the Rajamahendravaram urban area, while the RDO will handle permissions for rural areas.
She highlighted the importance of prioritising idols made from clay and instructed that officials should inform festival committees about this requirement before issuing permits. She advised that the committees should complete their setup and then have the location inspected by the authorities.
The police department was directed to ensure that immersion activities only occur at government-approved points and to manage traffic effectively during the immersion period.
Officials from the Police, R&B, Irrigation, Endowments, DM&HO, Panchayat raj, Excise, Fisheries, Fire services, Transco, and others were present.