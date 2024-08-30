Single-window clearance for Ganesh pandals

Rajamahendravaram: Officials have announced that people who are wishing to set up Ganesh pandals should obtain permissions through a single-window system.

RDO K Lakshmi Siva Jyothi emphasised this on Thursday during a meeting with various department officials at the sub-collector’s office to discuss the procedures and permissions for the Ganesh festival. During the meeting, RDO stated that the Municipal Commissioner will grant permissions for Ganesh pandals within the Rajamahendravaram urban area, while the RDO will handle permissions for rural areas.

She highlighted the importance of prioritising idols made from clay and instructed that officials should inform festival committees about this requirement before issuing permits. She advised that the committees should complete their setup and then have the location inspected by the authorities.

The police department was directed to ensure that immersion activities only occur at government-approved points and to manage traffic effectively during the immersion period.

Officials from the Police, R&B, Irrigation, Endowments, DM&HO, Panchayat raj, Excise, Fisheries, Fire services, Transco, and others were present.