Sirivella police crack ganja racket; five held, 6 Kg contraband seized

Sirivella (Nandyal district): Sirivella police have busted an inter-district ganja trafficking network and arrested five persons, seizing 6 kilograms of ganja during a raid conducted on January 30. The operation was carried out under the directions of Nandyal District Superintendent of Police Suneel Sheoran, Additional SP Yugandar Babu, and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Allagadda, K. Pramod, with supervision from Sirivella Circle Inspector D. Ramu.

Addressing media conference on Saturday, DSP Promod said acting on credible information received by Sirivella Police Station In-charge Sub-Inspector E. Jayappa, the police kept special surveillance near Kashireddinayana Ashram in Boyilakuntla village. The tip-off indicated that Jinkala Maddileti of Boyilakuntla was to receive ganja from Koduru Srinivasu of East Godavari district. Based on this input, a planned raid was conducted at around 4 pm, during which five persons were caught red-handed while packing ganja for illegal transportation.

Hello further stated that the police have seized 6 kg of ganja from the spot and arrested all the accused by 6.30 pm on the same day. The seized contraband was taken into police custody and a case was registered under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were part of an organised supply chain involved in illegal transportation and distribution of ganja.

Further probe disclosed that the prime accused, Jinkala Maddileti, is a habitual offender with four NDPS cases registered against him in Avanigadda, Delhi, Mahanandi and Nandyal Taluk police stations. A rowdy sheet and suspect sheet have also been opened against him. DSP K. Pramod warned that strict action would be taken against rowdy-sheeters and anti-social elements in Allagadda sub-division. Police appealed to the public to report information related to ganja trade through the EAGLE toll-free number 1972, assuring confidentiality of informants.