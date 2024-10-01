SIT intensifies probe into ghee adulteration case

Tirupati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), established by the AP government to probe allegations of adulterated ghee in the preparation of Tirumala Srivari laddus, ramped up its inquiry on Monday, marking the third consecutive day of investigation.

Led by Guntur Range Inspector General Sarvashresth Tripathi, the SIT split into multiple teams to conduct an exhaustive investigation at several Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) facilities. Key sites under scrutiny included TTD's flour mills, marketing office, laboratory, laddu production units, and sales counters. Team members DIG Gopinath Jetti, SP Harshavardhan Raju and Additional SP Venkata Rao reached Tirumala on Monday to probe various aspects there. Sources revealed that the investigation focused heavily on the TTD laboratory, where ghee samples from incoming tankers are regularly tested. Investigators focused on the testing procedures used to detect adulterants such as animal fat, reviewing both the equipment and testing protocols to ensure they were capable of identifying contamination. Lab officials were questioned about their testing methods, with investigators scrutinising if past results could have missed signs of adulteration.

At the laddu production units, the SIT reviewed the handling and storage of ingredients, particularly ghee. They inspected the entire production process and questioned staff involved in laddu preparation, focusing on whether there were any quality control lapses. Officials also inquired if employees had observed any irregularities in the ghee’s quality before the allegations came to light.

Simultaneously, the SIT teams inspected the sales counters where laddus are distributed to devotees, checking for any prior complaints about the laddus' taste or quality. Investigators also reviewed storage conditions and questioned sales staff to determine if there were any noticeable changes in the aroma or consistency of the laddus.

The investigation, which began with two days of information gathering, has since transitioned to on-site inspections. The SIT met with TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao on Sunday and requested access to departmental records. TTD Procurement GM Murali Krishna has also been summoned to provide details on the ghee procurement process and the vendors involved.

Additionally, a separate SIT team has been dispatched to Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, to inspect AR Dairy Foods Private Limited, one of TTD’s ghee suppliers. Meanwhile, AR Dairy Foods’ Managing Director Rajasekharan has filed for anticipatory bail in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, seeking protection from arrest amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged supply of adulterated ghee.