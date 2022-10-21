SITAM cadet participates in AAC

Vizianagaram: AVU Rohit a B.tech 3rd year student of SITAM college of 2(A) CTR , NCC, Visakhapatnam participated in the Army Attachment Camp (AAC) held at Secunderabad.

Dr M Sashibhushana Rao Director of SITAM college said that, "it is an honor to SITAM as our student participated in the Army Camp. Dr DV Rama Murthy Principal of SITAM said that the students should be disciplined, should work hard to carve their character and improve skills.

NCC is an opportunity for the students to become courageous and brave hearted person, he said. Ch Venkat Lakshmi, Vice Principal Academics and Lt M Varalaxmi also appreciated the boy.