  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SITAM cadet participates in AAC

SITAM staff with NCC cadet Rohit in Vizianagaram on Thursday
x

SITAM staff with NCC cadet Rohit in Vizianagaram on Thursday

Highlights

AVU Rohit a B.tech 3rd year student of SITAM college of 2(A) CTR , NCC, Visakhapatnam participated in the Army Attachment Camp (AAC) held at Secunderabad.

Vizianagaram: AVU Rohit a B.tech 3rd year student of SITAM college of 2(A) CTR , NCC, Visakhapatnam participated in the Army Attachment Camp (AAC) held at Secunderabad.

Dr M Sashibhushana Rao Director of SITAM college said that, "it is an honor to SITAM as our student participated in the Army Camp. Dr DV Rama Murthy Principal of SITAM said that the students should be disciplined, should work hard to carve their character and improve skills.

NCC is an opportunity for the students to become courageous and brave hearted person, he said. Ch Venkat Lakshmi, Vice Principal Academics and Lt M Varalaxmi also appreciated the boy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X