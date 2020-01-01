Sitampeta will be developed as tourist hub: Dharmana Krishna Das

Srikakulam: Sitampeta agency area will be developed into a tourist hub, said Minister for Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishna Das. He was inaugurating 5D theatre at NTR Adventure Park in Sitampeta on Tuesday as part of creating more facilities in the park.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister explained that the number of tourists Sitampeta agency was increasing and it would become a tourist hub soon. The 5D Theatre was built at a cost of 47 lakh to attract tourists to Sitampeta agency.

The State government was committed to development of all areas equally as part of it plans to decentralise administration in all aspects, the minister elaborated. He viewed preview show at the theatre.

North coastal AP districts had been neglected in the past. With the decision of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, these backward districts would be developed in all aspects soon, the Minister said.

YSRCP Palakonda MLA V Kalavathi explained that the government was committed to provide employment to the tribal youth. District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) Chairman Palavalasa Vikranth lauded efforts of the Chief Minister for welfare poor and backward and providing employment to rural and tribal youth. Project officer of Sitampeta ITDA C M Sai Kanth Varma and officials were present.