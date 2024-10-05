Siva Prasad Reddy assumes charge as YSRCP dist chief

Ongole: Amid a huge gathering of fans and followers, Darsi MLA Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy assumed charge as the YSR Congress Party Prakasam district president at the Saibaba temple at Lawyer Pet in Ongole on Friday.

After the formal oath-taking ceremony, Siva Prasad Reddy garlanded the statue of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy at the Church Centre and Dr Ambedkar statue near the Collectorate and reached the YSRCP district office.

The party leaders including former ministers Perni Nani, Dr Audimulapu Suresh, Merugu Nagarjuna and others congratulated him. Siva Prasad Reddy promised the cadre that he would be available to them round-the-clock and strive to strengthen the party, while the seniors assured all support to him.

The leaders expressed confidence that they would win again in the next elections with the support from the public.