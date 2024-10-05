  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Siva Prasad Reddy assumes charge as YSRCP dist chief

Darsi MLA Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy speaking after taking charge as YSRCP Prakasam district president in Ongole on Friday
x

Darsi MLA Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy speaking after taking charge as YSRCP Prakasam district president in Ongole on Friday

Highlights

Amid a huge gathering of fans and followers, Darsi MLA Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy assumed charge as the YSR Congress Party Prakasam district president at the Saibaba temple at Lawyer Pet in Ongole on Friday.

Ongole: Amid a huge gathering of fans and followers, Darsi MLA Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy assumed charge as the YSR Congress Party Prakasam district president at the Saibaba temple at Lawyer Pet in Ongole on Friday.

After the formal oath-taking ceremony, Siva Prasad Reddy garlanded the statue of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy at the Church Centre and Dr Ambedkar statue near the Collectorate and reached the YSRCP district office.

The party leaders including former ministers Perni Nani, Dr Audimulapu Suresh, Merugu Nagarjuna and others congratulated him. Siva Prasad Reddy promised the cadre that he would be available to them round-the-clock and strive to strengthen the party, while the seniors assured all support to him.

The leaders expressed confidence that they would win again in the next elections with the support from the public.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick