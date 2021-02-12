Sivaratri Brahamotsavams to begin in Srikalahasthi from March 6

Tirupati: District Collector M Hari Narayanan directed the officials of Srikalahasthiswara Swamy Devasthanams to make required arrangements for a hassle-free darshan to the multitude of pilgrims expected for the annual Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams to be held in the shrine from March 6 to 19.

The District Collector along with Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu held a meeting at Srikalahasthi on Thursday with the officials of various departments including local civic body, temple, revenue, police, Transco and R and B on the smooth conduct of the 14-day-long Brahmotsavams which attract huge number of devotees from various states including the two Telugu states, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

He stressed on the authorities to give priority to common pilgrims and see that they face no difficulty in the queue lines and also in darshan of Lord in the shrine. Directing the temple and civic officials to make additional arrangements including extending queue lines, drinking water supply, sanitation and toilets to cope with the rush of pilgrims for the annual fete, the collector wanted the officials strictly adhere to the Covid guidelines in all the arrangements for the pilgrims including accommodation, darshan and also in the conduct of daily vahana sevas during the two-week long Sivaratri Brahmotsavams.

The Devasthanams and local municipality should work in tandem in ensuring sanitation and keeping the city and temple complex clean and tidy, the collector said and also sought the Transco officials take required steps for uninterrupted power supply during the Brahmotsavams and DMHO to provide medical teams to attend any health problems faced by the visiting pilgrims.

Urban SP said a command and control room would be set up for a round-the-clock vigil, monitor the traffic and security in the city during the fete.

He directed Srikalahasthi DSP Viswanath to take measures including additional police personnel required for the orderly movement of pilgrims to avoid any jostling in the queue lines inside the shrine and also outside, leading to the temple for darshan, keeping in view the large number of pilgrims from various states arriving to witness the annual Brahmotsavams.

Temple executive officer Peddiraju explained in detail the arrangements being made for the Brahmotsavams in tune with expected rush and also all precautionary and safety measures against Covid.

He said Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsvams will take off with Dwajarohanam (hoisting of the celestial flag) on March 6 and will conclude on March 19. The important days of the Brahmotsavams include Lingodhbhavam on Mahasivarathri day on March 11, Rathotsavam on March 12 and Siva-Parvathula Kalyanam on March 13 during which heavy rush of pilgrims expected.

RDO Kanakanarasa Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Srinivasulu, Transco superintendent engineer Chalapathi and others were present.