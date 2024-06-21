Six arrested for robbing NRI

Rajamahendravaram: The East Godavari district police have caught six people for cheating a non-resident Telugu man and robbing him of $50,000.

District Crime Additional SP T Sarkar informed that Velgala Siva Shankar Reddy from Visakhapatnam has been staying in America for the past 20 years.

He used to come to his hometown once every two years and stay for a few days. Reddy, who recently came to Visakhapatnam, was ready to buy land in Ichapuram.

Siva Shankara Reddy tried to convert American dollars into Indian currency. He was introduced to a person named Karri Kanaka Raju from Visakhapatnam Madhavadhara claiming to be a civil contractor. Reddy believed that people he knew will give a large amount of cash in Indian currency to the American dollar.

Kanaka Raju introduced some unknown people to him through WhatsApp and Facebook. He took a picture of the American dollar and sent it to them on WhatsApp. Unidentified people said they will give money for the dollar more than that of the open market.

Siva Shankar Reddy was hopeful when they said they will give Rs 41.50 lakh. They said that if American dollars are brought to their godown at Gowripatnam in East Godavari district, they will give rupees.

On May 30, Siva Shankar Reddy took the dollars to Gowripatnam in a car along with Kanaka Raju. Shortly after that, ten people came in an Innova car and attacked Reddy, robbed him of $50, 000 and ran away. Kanaka Raju also absconded.

The victim Siva Shankar Reddy complained with the Devarapalli police about the incident.

Devarapalli Inspector PB Suresh Babu registered a case.

As per orders of the District SP P Jagadeesh, Kovvur DSP K Srinivasa Murthy investigated with special teams. The accused were identified with the help of technology. Civil contractor Karri Kanaka Raju (Pankaja Naidu) of Visakhapatnam (Madhavadhara), Ganagalla Ajay Kumar of Vizianagaram district (Ashok Nagar), Songa Ramesh of Malladi village of Palnadu district, Udatha Ravi of Vijayawada (New Ayodhya Nagar), Koduru Naveen and Kamal of Anakapalli district have been arrested among the accused.

A sum of $36,000, two cars used for robbery, and 8 cell phones were seized from them. Police said that they are searching for other accused Vantala Vishnu, Chenchu Bhargavi, Samudrala Mamata, Paila Prasad, Gotru Ravi Teja, and another unidentified person from Sileru of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Kovvur DSP K Srinivasa Murthy, Devarapalli CI Suresh Babu, SI K Srihari Rao, East Godavari District IT Core SI M Ayyappa Reddy, Crime HC DV Ramana, and others have been rewarded by District SP Jagadeesh for their talent in the investigation of this case.