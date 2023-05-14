Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
Highlights
A fatal road accident took place on Tallarevu bypass road in Kakinada district where six people died in this incident and five others were seriously injured.
A fatal road accident took place on Tallarevu bypass road in Kakinada district where six people died in this incident and five others were seriously injured. The incident took place when a private bus collided with an auto while traveling on Tallarevu bypass road on Sunday.
According to the locals, the bus came at a high speed and collided with the auto leaving the bodies scattered. There were eight people in the auto when the private bus collided.
Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started rescue operations. Along with the complete details regarding this incident, the details of the deceased are to be known.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS