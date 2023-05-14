Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada

A fatal road accident took place on Tallarevu bypass road in Kakinada district where six people died in this incident and five others were seriously injured. The incident took place when a private bus collided with an auto while traveling on Tallarevu bypass road on Sunday.



According to the locals, the bus came at a high speed and collided with the auto leaving the bodies scattered. There were eight people in the auto when the private bus collided.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started rescue operations. Along with the complete details regarding this incident, the details of the deceased are to be known.