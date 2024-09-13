Six dead and several injured after lorry and bus collided in Chittoor

A tragic road accident occurred on Friday afternoon in the Mogili Ghat area of Chittoor district, resulting in the deaths of six individuals and injuries to at least 30 others. The accident involved a collision between two lorries and a bus, leading to a chaotic scene.

The police quickly arrived to provide aid and manage the situation, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment. The identities of the deceased and injured have yet to be disclosed as authorities continue their investigation.

Local officials have expressed their condolences to the families affected by this devastating accident.