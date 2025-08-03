Six Dead in Quarry Accident in Bapatla District

A tragic accident occurred in Bapatla district on Sunday morning, resulting in the deaths of six workers at the Satyakrishna Granite Quarry near Ballikurava. The workers were killed when large boulders fell on them. As of now, four bodies have been recovered, while rescue teams are continuing efforts to retrieve the bodies of two others still trapped under the rubble.

At the time of the accident, 16 workers were on-site. Ten others sustained serious injuries and have been transferred to Narasaraopet Hospital for treatment. Doctors have expressed concern over the condition of four of the injured workers.

Initial investigations have revealed that the quarry management failed to implement any safety measures, which may have contributed to the disaster. Bapatla District Collector and the Superintendent of Police have been in contact with local authorities to speed up the rescue operations.

The victims, who are believed to be residents of Odisha, are being identified by officials.

In response to the incident, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences and ordered that the injured receive immediate medical care. He also called for a thorough inquiry into the cause of the accident.