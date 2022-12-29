Six held for cheating people in name of providing jobs

Visakhapatnam: The city police nabbed a gang for cheating people in the garb of securing them online jobs.

Sharing details to the media, Commissioner of Police Ch Srikanth said six persons were involved in the case. The gang operated from Bihar as the centre and cheated people by luring them that they would be getting an online part time job.

Based on a complaint filed in the cybercrime police in the month of October, the Commissioner of Police said that special teams were formed to nab the accused.

The fraudsters used a link to the complainant after entering the woman's details in the URL. Later, she was directed to contact through WhatsApp. The woman who lodged a complaint was asked to purchase virtual articles for which she was assured to get incentive for each item. Although she received incentives for two items initially, the amount was frozen from withdrawal later to the tune of Rs 12.83 lakh in 16 transactions.

The accused were identified as Suman Sah, Subbam Singh, Deepak Sargra, Ranveen Chouhan, Mittu La Jat, Vikas Basitha, Pradeep Choudary, Rajneesh Gujjar and Mazid. The police recovered 30 mobile phones, 20 SIM cards, 26 ATM cards, 37 bank cheques, 56 fake stamps and 8 fake flexes from the accused. Also, an amount of Rs.5 lakh belonging to the accused in a private bank was frozen. The Commissioner of Police appreciated Inspector Bhavani Prasad, ASI Srinivas Rao, police constables Basha, Satish and Krishna of cybercrime police station for their collective effort in cracking the case effectively.