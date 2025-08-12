Six held, property worth Rs 42 lakh recovered

Rajamahendravaram: An interstate gang of thieves, with numerous past cases, has been arrested by the East Godavari district police. Police have recovered stolen property worth Rs 42 lakh, including 301 grams of gold, 7 kgs of silver items, and household appliances valued at Rs 5 lakh. East Godavari SP D Narasimha Kishore announced the details of the case to the media. The case was filed based on a complaint by Garimella Pavan Sharma of Bhavanipuram in Rajamahendravaram Rural mandal.

He and his family left their house on July 15 to visit the Srisailam temple. When they returned on July 20 morning, they discovered that the locks on both their main gate and house door had been broken. Inside, two iron safes were found broken open, and the contents were scattered. Stolen items included 18 gold coins, 3.5 kg of silver articles, and Rs 10,000 in cash.

A case was registered as Cr No 287/2025, U/s: 331(3), 305(a) BNS, and an investigation was launched. Based on a tip-off, a special team from the Rajanagaram police, led by Inspector S Prasanna Veerayya Goud, arrested Vemagiri Harish (34), Mortha Venkatesh @ Venky (36), Tanuku Durgaprasad @ Surya (25).

Additionally, another accused, Bandi Dharmaraju @ Gabriel (29), a resident of TIDCO houses in Torredu village, was arrested in connection with Cr No 305/2025, U/sec: 331(4), 305(a) BNS of Rajanagaram PS. Two more accused, Gunnuri Ashok and Rajesh, who allegedly pawned the stolen property, are yet to be arrested.

During the investigation, police recovered and seized 18 gold coins, 3 kgs of silver articles, and a Glanza car related to this case and they also recovered various properties from other cases across different districts, including gold and silver jewellery, ACs, beds, refrigerators, bronze items, and TVs.

Based on the confessions of the accused, police have linked the gang to 12 house-breaking cases, 5 snatching cases, 1 bike theft, and 1 attempted murder.

SP Narasimha Kishore commended and awarded the police team for their work. The team included Inspector Veerayya Goud, SIs S Priya Kumar, AK Satyanarayana, KV Nagarjuna, and Crime staff members HC Ammiraju, PCs Satyanarayana, Kareem, BV Ramana, and Suresh Murali.