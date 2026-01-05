Ujjain priest suffers throat injury from banned Chinese kite string

Ujjain: A young priest narrowly escaped death after a banned Chinese manja (kite string) slashed his throat while he was riding a motorcycle to buy household goods in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

The victim, Vinay Tiwari (21), originally from Jeerapur in Rajgarh district and currently residing in the Jaisinghpura area of Ujjain, sustained deep cuts across his throat in the freak accident on Sunday.

Doctors at a private hospital in Ujjain performed emergency surgery lasting over two hours to save his life.

Confirming the incident, investigation officer of Mahakal police station S.L. Kanoje told IANS, “Tiwari received injury and got some sutures to close the severe wound. He is now reported to be out of danger, though under close observation.”

Medical sources described the injury as critical, stating that a slight deviation could have proved fatal by severing vital blood vessels or the windpipe. Similar incidents have occurred in the past, as the use of Chinese manja is a persistent menace, known for its glass-coated sharpness, despite state-wide restrictions on its use and sale.

The Ujjain district administration had imposed a complete ban on the sale, storage, and use of the dangerous synthetic string ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival, when kite flying peaks. Similar prohibitions exist in most urban centres across Madhya Pradesh following multiple fatalities and injuries in previous years.

A few days ago, another resident, Yogesh from Pipalia Dhooma village, suffered similar life-threatening throat injuries from Chinese manja near Khilchipur Naka, underscoring the recurring threat.

Acting swiftly, the Mahakal Police Station registered a case against a few persons accused of selling and distributing the banned string.

The prime accused, Saif Ali, was arrested and paraded by police as a deterrent.

“One suspect remains absconding, and raids are underway to nab him,” the investigation officer said.

Authorities have seized quantities of Chinese manja from shops in the vicinity.

Police officials urged citizens to immediately report any sale or use of the prohibited string, warning of strict action under relevant sections.

Community leaders and religious figures have appealed for responsible celebrations during the upcoming kite festival, emphasising the need to use only cotton threads.