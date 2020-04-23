Six more corona positive cases registered in Srikalahasti

Tirupati: Six more Covid-19 positive cases have been registered in Srikalahasti in Chittoor district during the last 24 hours. This has taken up the total number of cases in the town to 40 and the district tally to 59. The number of active cases in the district as of now are 45 with 14 cases are discharged.



All the new cases reported on Wednesday morning are having contacts with Jamaat returnees. The affected persons include a 78-year-old man and a 15-year- old girl. With this, Jamaat returnees and their contacts who were tested positive have gone up to 16 in Srikalahasti alone. It is said that, all the new cases were already in quarantine.

10 patients discharged

Meanwhile, 10 Covid-19 positive patients were discharged from Sri Padmavati state Covid hospital attached to SVIMS on Tuesday evening. They were admitted into the hospital on April 2 after they tested positive. After treatment for 14 days, their samples were tested on April 17 and 18 which give negative results. Following this, they have been discharged and asked to remain in home quarantine for another 28 days.

The Director Dr B Vengamma said that these patients were given treatment under YSR Aarogya Sri scheme by Head of Medicine department Dr Alladi Mohan and his team. Out of 10 patients, four are from Tirupati, three from Kadapa, two from Renigunta and one from Nagari. She said that another 20 patients belong to Chittoor and Kadapa districts are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at present in state Covid hospital.

Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, Covid hospital nodal officer and DWAMA PD Chnadrasekhar and others were also present on the occasion.