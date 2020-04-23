Six new corona positive cases registered in Kadapa district

Kadapa: Covid-19 positive cases have been steadily increasing in YSR Kadapa district. The positive cases were 46 up to Tuesday and six fresh cases were registered on Wednesday increasing the total to 52 in the district.



However, officials have to issue health bulletin with regard to new cases.

A constable who was working under Two Town police station limits was infected by covid-19 indicating the gravity of the situation. The police officials have launched investigation over the contacts of infected constable and his family members.

Meanwhile the administration has conducted fever tests for 8lakh families in the district and among them 2,400 were suspected to be infected by Caronavirus. These people are said to be residing in Red Zone areas in the district.