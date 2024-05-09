Six students bag first rank, 87.61% qualify

Vijayawada : Commissioner of technical education and chairperson of the State Technical Education and Training Board Chadalavada Nagarani said here on Wednesday that 87.61 per cent of the students were qualified in the Polycet-2024 entrance exam.

Releasing the results at the office of the commissioner of technical education here, Nagarani said that a total of 1,42,035 students appeared for the entrance examination and 1,24,430 were qualified. While 56,464 girls appeared for the exam, 89.81 per cent passed. Among the boys, 85,561 appeared and 86.16 percent qualified.

The commissioner explained that while the minimum qualifying marks for Polycet pass is 30 out of 120 (25 per cent), SC and ST candidates are exempted from the minimum qualifying marks. Nagarani stated that all the candidates have scored 120 out of 120 and stood at the top rank and all of them have been allotted the first rank. Visakhapatnam district has the highest number of 87.17 percent qualified, while Alluri Sitaramaraju district has the lowest number of 70.46 percent.



Elaborating on the allotment of ranks, she said that if equal marks are obtained, a better rank will be allotted to the student who has secured more marks in mathematics. Nagarani said that if they are same in mathematics, first chemistry and then physical science marks will be taken into consideration, if they get equal marks in all three subjects they will be given the same rank and seat will be allotted on the basis of tenth class marks at the time of admissions. If those marks are the same, the decision will be taken on the basis of their date of birth. She has been announced that the rank cards can be downloaded from the website and the admission counseling dates will be released soon.

She said that the academic year 2024-2025 will commence from June 10. According to her, 18,141 seats are available in 88 government polytechnics and 64,729 seats are available in 179 private polytechnics. Admissions to 2, 3 and 3.5-year diploma courses will be provided in 82,870 seats in 32 departments in 267 colleges.

Joint director of technical education Velaga Padmarao, State Technical Education and Training Council secretary Ramana Babu, controller of examinations Dr D Janaki Ram, deputy directors Kalyan, Vijaya Baskar and Nageswara Rao, Joint Secretary GVSN Murthy, Deputy Secretaries Ravikumar and Nagabhushanam were present.