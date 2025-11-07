Sixth edition of VJLF 2025 from Nov 8

Visakhapatnam: The LitLantern for Culture and Literature Welfare Society is organising its sixth edition of Vizag Junior Literary Fest 2025 (VJLF 2025) in Visakhapatnam from November 8, informed the fest organisers.

Briefing the media here on Thursday, the organisers mentioned that storytellers with varied forms of storytelling, illustrators, puppeteers, environmentalists and social behaviour specialists as well as a theatre group are taking part in the fest.

This event will be held on November 8 and 9 at Hawa Mahal, Beach Road, they added.

Speaking on the occasion, CMD of Kankatala K Mallikarjuna Rao informed that there will be more than 100 sessions during the fest.

Most sessions would be conducted for students between the ages of 4 to 16 years, he added.

Fest director Priya Uppalapati stated that there would be a number of sessions that parents can enjoy with their children.

A few sessions cater exclusively for parents and educators, she added. The event provides children and their parents a chance to interact and experience firsthand sessions with famous children's authors, illustrators and storytellers coming from all over India, Priya informed.

The fest has a unique curated collection of children's books from publishers from the Indian subcontinent and can be bought at the Book Fair at the Fest, she said.

Another fest director Sandhya Godey stated that Member of Lok Sabha from Narasaraopet Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony and Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat will be the guest of honour.

About 2,000 slots have already been registered for the event, she informed. The organisers mentioned that detailed information on the event and sessions is available on www.litlantern.in Facebook page @Litlantern and Instagram #litlantern or email [email protected].