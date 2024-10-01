‘Skill Census’ launched in Mangalagiri

Guntur: The state government launched ‘Skill Census,’ first of its kind in the state on pilot basis in Mangalagiri on Monday. The aim of the project is identifying and nurturing the skills of the youth in the state. The project is designed to provide targeted skill development thereby enhancing the job opportunities to the youth.



The pilot project will be conducted in the entire Mangalagiri Assembly constituency and Tulluru. The government has already deployed 200 trained enumerators for conducting skill census in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency and Tulluru.

They would cover 1, 61, 421 families in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency and Tulluru. The enumerators will use mobile apps and collect data from the youth and they will be assisted by technical teams. The pilot project is the brainchild of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. AP Skill Development Corporation is the nodal agency for Skill Census.

AP Skill Development Corporation managing director Ganesh Kumar supervised the door-to-door skill census conducted at Duggirala village. APSDC executive director BJ Benny also participated.