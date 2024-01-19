Skill development team visits world skill centre in Odisha

Tadepalli: A high-level team of eight from Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation and Directorate of Employment and Training led by Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar embarked on an exposure visit to Odisha to gain insights into the state’s thriving skilling ecosystem.

The visit started on Thursday covering two key institutions—World Skill Centre in Bhubaneswar and the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC).

At the World Skill Centre, the team delved into the diverse range of courses offered, explored the state-of-the-art labs, and interacted with senior officials and stakeholders. This in-depth interaction provided a nuanced understanding of Odisha’s approach to skilling, encompassing curriculum development, training methodologies, and industry linkages.

The visit to CTTC offered a firsthand glimpse into the world of cutting-edge technology and production. The team witnessed sophisticated machinery and witnessed how they are applied to various fields, gaining valuable insights into the advanced training modules offered by the centre.

Additionally, the team learned about the innovative systems followed at CTTC, particularly those focused on enhancing student employability.

Suresh Kumar speaking on the conclusion of the visit, stated, “Odisha’s dedication to skilling is truly commendable. The World Skill Centre and CTTC showcase how a robust infrastructure, coupled with industry collaboration, can empower youth with future-ready skills.

This exchange of knowledge paves the way for further strengthening the skilling landscape across the nation.”

This exposure visit underscores the ongoing commitment to fostering excellence in skill development across the state.

By learning from successful regional models like Odisha, other states can further refine their own skilling programmes, ultimately empowering a generation of skilled professionals to meet the demands of the evolving job market, he said.