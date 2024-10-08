SKIT to regain past glory on merger with JNTU

Tirupati: Sri kalahasti Institute of Technology (SKIT) is set to regain its former prominence as plans to merge it with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur, are nearing completion. A government-appointed committee recently visited SKIT to assess the merger’s progress and indicated that classes will likely resume from the next academic year.

The decision comes after several years of appeals from stakeholders, including students, parents and local political representatives. The Institute was set up in 1997-98 and has been facing tough times for the past few years. After prolonged uncertainty, finally the Endowments department has decided for its closure and stopped admissions from 2020-21.

The establishment of SKIT was the brainchild of late Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy, a former minister and prominent political leader. His vision transformed SKIT into a unique educational institution, being the only technical college under the purview of the Endowments Department in Andhra Pradesh. In its early years, SKIT gained a strong reputation and attracted students from across the state. However, by 2017-18, the institute witnessed a sharp decline in enrolments, making it financially unsustainable.

The merger proposal, first approved in 2018 at the behest of Gopalakrishna Reddy, stalled until the recent intervention of MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy. Determined to revive SKIT, MLA Sudheer Reddy pushed the merger back into the spotlight, resulting in the formation of a committee led by Prof K Ramamohan Rao, in-charge chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The committee, which includes JNTU Anantapur Registrar Prof S Krishnaiah, visited the SKIT campus to review the institute’s condition and plan for the future.

Speaking after the visit, Prof Ramamohan Rao and MLA Sudheer Reddy expressed optimism about the institute’s revival. “The institute will start functioning from the next academic year with fresh student admissions”, Prof Rao confirmed. He also hinted at introducing new courses that cater to current market demands, alongside the existing programs. Registrar Prof Krishnaiah noted that with this merger, SKIT will join the prestigious ranks of other JNTU-affiliated colleges in Anantapur, Kadapa, and Annamayya districts.

With the inclusion of SKIT under JNTU’s purview, students can look forward to pursuing degrees from a prestigious university, enhancing their employability and career prospects.