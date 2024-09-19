  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SKR College celebrates Foundation Day

SKR College celebrates Foundation Day
x

Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education Dr S Shobha Rani being felicitated by SKR Govt Women’s College Principal Raghava Kumari and faculty to mark institution’s foundation day

Highlights

SKR Government Women’s College celebrated Foundation Day and Freshers Day with great enthusiasm on Wednesday.

Rajamahendravaram : SKR Government Women’s College celebrated Foundation Day and Freshers Day with great enthusiasm on Wednesday. The event was held under the leadership of Principal Dr P Raghava Kumari. Dr S Shobha Rani, Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Dr P Abel Rajababu, Principal of SKVT Government Degree College attended as guests of honour.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Shobha Rani encouraged students to set goals for their lives and work hard to achieve them despite obstacles. She emphasised the importance of internship courses and advised young women to manage their emotions while focusing on their future dreams. She praised the principal for the college’s excellent management.

Dr Abel Raja Babu advised students to take inspiration from successful role models. Later, awards were presented to students who excelled in various fields. The event concluded with cultural performances by the students, which entertained the audience. Vice Principal K Ratna Kumar, IQAC Coordinator M Sunitha, Academic Coordinator P Srivalli, and student union members MS Chakravarthi, Kusuma Kameswari, Divya Sri, Bhuvana, and Sridevi were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick