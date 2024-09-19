SKR College celebrates Foundation Day

Rajamahendravaram : SKR Government Women’s College celebrated Foundation Day and Freshers Day with great enthusiasm on Wednesday. The event was held under the leadership of Principal Dr P Raghava Kumari. Dr S Shobha Rani, Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Dr P Abel Rajababu, Principal of SKVT Government Degree College attended as guests of honour.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Shobha Rani encouraged students to set goals for their lives and work hard to achieve them despite obstacles. She emphasised the importance of internship courses and advised young women to manage their emotions while focusing on their future dreams. She praised the principal for the college’s excellent management.

Dr Abel Raja Babu advised students to take inspiration from successful role models. Later, awards were presented to students who excelled in various fields. The event concluded with cultural performances by the students, which entertained the audience. Vice Principal K Ratna Kumar, IQAC Coordinator M Sunitha, Academic Coordinator P Srivalli, and student union members MS Chakravarthi, Kusuma Kameswari, Divya Sri, Bhuvana, and Sridevi were present.