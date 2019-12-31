Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SKSDW College holds awareness camp on blood donation in Tanuku

SKSDW College holds awareness camp on blood donation in Tanuku
Highlights

The NSS team of SKSD Women’s College organized an awareness camp for villagers of Palangi and K Savaram on the significance of blood donation on...

Tanuku: The NSS team of SKSD Women's College organized an awareness camp for villagers of Palangi and K Savaram on the significance of blood donation on Monday.

A resource person from the Penugonda government hospital, B Sara, explained to the villagers about the benefits of blood donation. Nidudavole MLA Srinivasa Naidu, village elders, volunteers and others were present. A social and economic survey was also conducted on the occasion.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>


Top