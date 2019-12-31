SKSDW College holds awareness camp on blood donation in Tanuku

Tanuku: The NSS team of SKSD Women's College organized an awareness camp for villagers of Palangi and K Savaram on the significance of blood donation on Monday.

A resource person from the Penugonda government hospital, B Sara, explained to the villagers about the benefits of blood donation. Nidudavole MLA Srinivasa Naidu, village elders, volunteers and others were present. A social and economic survey was also conducted on the occasion.