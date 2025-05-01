Live
Slot booking system for registrations rolled out
- The streamlined process aims to ease congestion, reduce waiting times and curb middlemen interference
- Tirupati and Gudur will have 79 slots per day while other sub-registrar offices in the district will have 39 slots
Tirupati: The slot booking system for property registrations has been fully implemented across Rayalaseema, aiming to streamline the process and enhance convenience. Initially launched in Vijayawada on April 4, the system was expanded regionally and is now active in all registration offices under Zone-IV.
Tirupati was among the first to adopt it, with all 15 sub-registrar offices in the district now covered. This time-bound system replaces the previous chaotic setup, reducing long queues, dependence on middlemen, and delays caused by document issues and high demand during auspicious timings.
Tirupati District Registrar G. Sreeram Kumar confirmed the system’s smooth functioning. The Tirupati and Gudur offices, each with two sub-registrars, can now manage up to 78 registrations per day, while others handle 39. Citizens select time slots via the IGRS website. If a transaction is missed, it can be rescheduled for Rs.200.
The slot booking mechanism not only saves time for the public but also eases the workload on staff. It brings transparency by curbing the influence of intermediaries and ensuring structured transactions. The process is straightforward: users choose a date and time online, receive a QR-coded token, and visit the registration office with the required documents at the scheduled hour.
Designed for accessibility, the system especially benefits the elderly and differently abled, who often struggled with the previous unorganized setup.
With registrations now completed within an hour, the reform marks a significant step in citizen-friendly governance.