Smart India Hackathon held at SITAM

Vizianagaram: Internal Smart India hackathon was held at SITAM in association with Institutional Innovation Council (IIC). A total of 30 teams from various engineering departments participated in the event that took place on September 29 and 30.

M Ramarao, technology expert and Matthi Nageswara Rao, startup expert provided the guidance to students in preparing for the Hackathon. Dr Y Narendra, dean R&D, principal Dr Ramamurthy, SITAM faculty extended their support to the students by guiding them in understanding and selecting the problems and in presenting solutions.

Dr Majji Sashibhushana Rao, director, SITAM, announced cash prizes to top five teams as adjudged by external jury and advised students to be patient and practise perfectly for the presentation before the jury. The selected teams will be nominated by the jury for the national level competition scheduled in December 2023. The management and students felicitated M Rama Rao for helping the students to crack the Hackathon.