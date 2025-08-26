Smart ration cards curb black marketing: MLA

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary stated that the new smart ration cards will bring fundamental changes to the Public Distribution System (PDS) and prevent the diversion of rice to the black market, thereby saving crores of rupees in public funds.

The MLA distributed the new QR code-based smart ration cards to beneficiaries at Secretariat-1 in Hukumpeta on Monday. He said the distribution of these cards will be completed by the village and ward secretariat staff before the 31st.

“These smart cards are like ATM cards and will feature the head of the family’s photo and details, along with the official government emblem and a QR code,” Gorantla said. He explained that the cards will contain information on the quantity of ration allocated to the beneficiaries, the details of commodities they have received, and the relevant ration shop information.

To further streamline transactions at ration shops, he announced the forthcoming introduction of smart e-PoS machines. Gorantla also said that citizens can check their ration card details on the Civil Supplies Department’s official website. Additionally, he said that QR code-enabled boards will be installed at ration shops, allowing the public to scan the code and provide feedback on the quality and distribution of commodities.

RDO R Krishna Naik said that smart cards will be distributed to every ration cardholder in the division. He added that the card system also allows for grievances to be filed, and strict action will be taken against dealers if more than ten complaints are lodged against them.

Earlier, the MLA also launched two “Swachh Rathams” aimed at collecting waste materials from homes. He said these mobile vehicles will collect items like old books and other householdwaste and provide new items of equal value in exchange.

MPDO Armstrong, Tahsildar Srinivasa Rao, and other secretariat staff were also present at the event.