Smart ration cards to be issued in June

Guntur: Palnadu district administration informed that new smart ration cards will be issued in June with QR Code to all the eligible and existing card holders. Eligible families may submit their applications for ration cards at the ward secretariats.

Applications are being received for the issue of new ration cards from May 7. If QR Code is scanned, the family members’ details will be displayed. Ration cards will be sanctioned to single women and women staying in the ashrams.

Similarly, applications may be submitted for change of address, for adding the new members of the family, correction of mistakes in the ration cards, deletion of deceased family members’ names. Migrated workers may also apply for ration cards.