SMC to supply safe drinking water to merged villages

Srikakulam: Safe drinking water to be supplied in merged villages in Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC). For the purpose, proposals were prepared at an estimated cost of Rs106 crore and tenders will be invited shortly.

District collector and special officer for SMC, Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, announced this while reviewing basic amenities under SMC limits with the officials concerned on Thursday.

Surrounding village panchayats of SMC, Chapuram, Patrunivalasa, Peddapadu, Killipalem, Khazipeta, Thotapalem and Kusalapuram were merged in the SMC earlier. As part of first phase, safe drinking water will be supplied in Patrunivalasa and Peddapadu villages at an estimated cost of Rs 24 crore and rest of the villages will be covered later.

To solve drainage issue, estimations were prepared to remove silt and to clear encroachments of Mirthi Batti (water flowing channel) which is passing through the SMC limits and for this purpose, estimations were prepared at a cost of Rs 40 crore. As part of providing better drainage facility, sewage treatment plant (STP) works will be completed with Rs 30 crore, the collector explained.