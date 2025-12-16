Smile Eco industries in Sri City marks entry into market

Sri City: Smile Eco Industries Pvt Ltd, based in the Sri City Special Economic Zone (SEZ), achieved a major milestone by releasing its first consignment of menstrual hygiene products to the market. The inaugural shipment was formally released by Sri City CSR Director Nireesha Sannareddy and Managing Director of the company Mallikarjun Paruchuri. The company’s inaugural consignment, valued at nearly Rs 10 lakh, was dispatched to Vijayawada, marking the formal beginning of its commercial operations.

Extending her congratulations to the team, Nireesha praised the remarkable journey of Mallikarjun, a native of the Sri City region, who rose from being an employee at Sri City to becoming an entrepreneur. She expressed confidence that Smile Eco Industries would continue to grow and create more employment opportunities for local youth, while contributing to women’s empowerment and community well-being.

Mallikarjun highlighted that Sri City’s supportive industrial ecosystem, robust infrastructure, and government backing have been instrumental in enabling the company’s growth. He reaffirmed the company’s vision to expand its product portfolio and bring more innovative hygiene solutions to the market in the near future.