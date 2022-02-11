Snake catcher Bhaskar Naidu discharged from hospital

Tirupati: Snake catcher Bhaskar Naidu popularly known as 'Pamula Naidu' was discharged from Amara Hospital on Thursday. The doctors in critical care division of the hospital made all efforts to save Naidu, who was in ICU for 11 days after bit by a venomous snake in SV University on January 28 while attempting to catch it.

Speaking to media in the hospital on Thursday, Bhaskar Naidu said he was completely recovered from the poisonous snake bite with the grace of God and hailed the relentless efforts and utmost care provided by the hospital management to save him. He also thanked the TTD officials who provided financial help for his treatment particularly TTD EO Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO Dharma Reddy.

Amara Hospital Chief Administrative Officer D Venugopal said their elite team of doctors strived to save Naidu who was admitted in the hospital with very less count of platelets. Dr Praneeth, Dr Anil Kumar, Dr H M Arshita Reddy, Dr Radhikha Reddy, Dr Rakesh from Critical Care Department were present.