Software employee from Andhra Pradesh dies in a road mishap in Chennai

The tragic incident took place in Tamil Nadu where two female software employees were killed as the speeding car run over them. According to the details, a car ran over two software employees while crossing the road in the IT corridor of Chennai. Two software employees died in this incident.



Meanwhile, at 11.30 pm on Wednesday night, while they were going home after the office, a speeding car ran over them at OMR in Chennai. In this incident, one young woman died on the spot while another young woman lost her life while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The deceased were identified as S. Lavanya (24) from Tirupati and R. Srilakshmi from Palakkad in Kerala. It seems that both of them are working as analysts in HCL State Street Service. The police investigating the incident revealed that the car was traveling at a speed of 130 km per hour at the time of the accident. The police said that the driver responsible for the accident has been arrested.