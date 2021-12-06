Solve employees' issues immediately: Congress

Vijayawada: Suggesting to the government to solve the problems of the government employees immediately, the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Dr Sake Sailajanath said here on Monday that the government should not play with the lives of the NGOs.

The PCC chief said in a statement that the government virtually dragged the 13 lakh families of the NGOs on to the road while they were part of the government. "Though the government was raising loans wherever and whenever possible, it was not in a position to pay salaries to the employees which is pathetic," he said.

The PCC chief recalled that there were no compassionate appointments though nearly 5,000 government employees died due to Coronavirus.

Referring to the non-disclosure of the PRC, he said that nobody has any right to change the PRC which was mandatory.

Dr Sailajanath suggested to the government to solve the problems of the PRC implementation, abolition of CPS, and regularisation of the services of the contract employees. He criticised the government for humiliating the employees by not disclosing the PRC report.

The PCC president wondered why Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was not holding talks with the NGOs. He demanded immediate payment of DA arrears by December 31 and implement the PRC report.

The CPS which was full of loopholes should be abolished immediately and the services of the contract employees should be regularized immediately, he demanded

The PCC chief made it clear that the Congress always supported the employees.