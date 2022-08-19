Solve problems of energy assts, Lokesh urges CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday demanded that the state government immediately initiate steps to resolve the problems being faced by energy assistants in the state.

In a letter to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP general secretary said that the energy assistants have brought the problems that they are facing in discharging their duties to his notice. "After studying their problems in depth, I understand that the issues are genuine and thus I am writing to you to initiate immediate steps to resolve them," he said.

Pointing out that the secretariat system has been brought into existence after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, the TDP general secretary said that the 1.34 lakh vacancies in various wings have been filled, of whom 7,329 were appointed as energy assistants.

To interact with the consumers at the grassroots level and to sole any kind of problem that comes to their notice is their primary responsibility and ensure that there is no disruption in power supply.

Instead of making use of their services in the secretariats, they are being treated as slaves following which they are being subjected to terrible mental harassment, Lokesh said and pointed out that these employees are working with no leaves and no holidays even for festivals.

They have been drawing a meagre monthly salary of Rs 13,500 for discharging most dangerous duties. Though employees working in 19 of the 20 wings in the secretariat system are declared probationers, these energy assistants have been left out, he said and demanded that they be upgraded into probationers with immediate effect on a par with other secretariat employees.