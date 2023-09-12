Live
Somu Veerraju condemns Naidu’s arrest
Gopalapuram: BJP national executive member Somu Veerraju condemned the arrest of TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Veerraju participated as the chief guest at Na Matti - Na Desam programme held under the auspices of BJP in Gopalapuram of East Godavari district on Monday.
Later speaking to the media, he said that the behaviour of CID officials in Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s case, who served as the Chief Minister of the State for a long time, was not justified. Arresting in the middle of the night, without prior notice, is considered a criminal act, he said. Similarly, arresting him without his name in the FIR cannot be justified in any way. Veerraju said that officials should only work according to the rules even if pressure is imposed by those in power. He said that everyone has the responsibility to protect the rights of citizens. Veerraju said that his party (BJP) has already clarified its stand regarding Chandrababu’s illegal arrest.