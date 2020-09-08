Somu Veerraju fires on TDP, says it has no right to speak about Hindutva

Many temples in Krishna Pushkar were demolished at the time of TDP regime, didn't the Telugu Desam Party remember Hindutva at that time? BJP state president Somu Weeraju questioned. On Tuesday, he told the media at the BJP office in Visakhapatnam that the TDP had no right to speak out as attacks on Hindutva were taking place. He recalled that the TDP government had demolished 17 types of temples in Krishna Pushkar.

At that time, when they visited the Goshala area of ​​Vijayawada, they asked whether Buddha Venkanna had not tried to attack them. Chandrababu who demolished the temples asked if he would build at least one temple in the five years he was in power. "Where was Chinarajappa when the temples were demolished in Krishna Pushkar? How can Rajappa now speak on the Antarvedi incident?'' Somu Veerraju criticized.

"I have written to the Chief Minister to hold an investigation with the sitting judge on the Antarvedi incident," Veerraju said. He ruled out Butchaiah Chowdhury's false allegations against BJP MP GVL citing him to be a relative of Anil. "I have been in the BJP for the last 40 years were nowhere in the country is there as much hype as in Amaravati where capital constructions have taken place. For the past five years, Chandrababu has been creating hype that the capital Amaravati will be built like China, Japan and Singapore.

Everyone should ask Chandrababu why Amaravati was not built. "Chandrababu should explain what he has done with the Rs 7,200 crore given by the Center for capital construction," Somu Veerraju asked. "Why doesn't the media question Chandrababu for not speaking up?"