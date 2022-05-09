Somu Veerraju says Pawan Kalyan should answer over Jana Sena-TDP alliance

Andhra Pradesh state BJP president Somu Veerraju said that they were clear about the alliance and opined that the alliance with the Jana Sena will continue. He said that Pawan Kalyan should answer whether he will have alliance with TDP. Somu Veerraju spoke to the media in Eluru and made the above comments.



When questioned by media persons on Pawan's remarks on alliance at a rally in the Kurnool district.

However, The BJP state president has made it clear that the BJP would not ally with family parties. On the other hand, Somu Veerraju said that they will meet the DGP on the death of a B.Pharmacy student in Sri Sathya Sai district.



He demanded that cases be registered against all the accused in the case as the parents of the student allege of the mass rape and murder.



It is learnt that the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has said that alliances are needed for the welfare and development of the state and to defeat YSRCP from coming to power in the next elections.