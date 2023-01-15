Son-in-law served with 173 variety of dishes in West Godavari district

On the occasion of Sankranthi festival, businessman Tatavarti Nagabhadrilakshmi Narayana (Badri) Sandhya couple of Bhimavaram in West Godavari district surprised their son-in-law Chavala Prithvi Gupta with 173 different dishes on Saturday.



The dishes include semyadaddojanam, Pesa punukula palavu, coconut palavu, pesa vadalu, betel leaf bajji, peanut butter, pakam garelu, erranuka halwa, aku pakodi, saggubiyyam vadalu, along with various fruits, biryanis, pickles etc.



The menu also includes various types of ice-creams along with lentil curries and leafy greens, most of which are made at home.

It is known that people there d Godavari districts are known for their hospitality to the son-in-laws where they serve variety in of dishes during Sankranti.