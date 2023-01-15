  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Son-in-law served with 173 variety of dishes in West Godavari district

Son-in-law served with 173 variety of dishes in West Godavari district
x

Son-in-law served with 173 variety of dishes in West Godavari district

Highlights

Son-in-law surprised with 173 different dishes on the occasion of Sankranti.

On the occasion of Sankranthi festival, businessman Tatavarti Nagabhadrilakshmi Narayana (Badri) Sandhya couple of Bhimavaram in West Godavari district surprised their son-in-law Chavala Prithvi Gupta with 173 different dishes on Saturday.

The dishes include semyadaddojanam, Pesa punukula palavu, coconut palavu, pesa vadalu, betel leaf bajji, peanut butter, pakam garelu, erranuka halwa, aku pakodi, saggubiyyam vadalu, along with various fruits, biryanis, pickles etc.

The menu also includes various types of ice-creams along with lentil curries and leafy greens, most of which are made at home.

It is known that people there d Godavari districts are known for their hospitality to the son-in-laws where they serve variety in of dishes during Sankranti.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X