Sonia Gandhi’s birthday celebrated

Tirupati: Former UPA Chairperson and MP Sonia Gandhi’s 78th birthday was celebrated with grandeur on Monday by Congress leaders in Tirupati. Under the leadership of city president Gowdaperu Chittibabu, party members gathered at Rajiv Gandhi’s statue near the old municipal office to cut a cake and offer their wishes.

Chittibabu praised Sonia Gandhi’s leadership, recalling how she took charge as Congress President in 1998, seven years after her husband and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination.

He highlighted her 22-year tenure until 2017 and her subsequent return to the role in 2019 for another three years. Leaders Martin Luther, Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy and others lauded her dedication to the nation despite personal tragedies.