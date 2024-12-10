  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sonia Gandhi’s birthday celebrated

Sonia Gandhi’s birthday celebrated
x

Congress leaders Gowdaperu Chittibabu, Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy, Mangati Gopal Reddy and others are celebrating Sonia Gandhi’s birthday in Tirupati on Monday

Highlights

Former UPA Chairperson and MP Sonia Gandhi’s 78th birthday was celebrated with grandeur on Monday by Congress leaders in Tirupati.

Tirupati: Former UPA Chairperson and MP Sonia Gandhi’s 78th birthday was celebrated with grandeur on Monday by Congress leaders in Tirupati. Under the leadership of city president Gowdaperu Chittibabu, party members gathered at Rajiv Gandhi’s statue near the old municipal office to cut a cake and offer their wishes.

Chittibabu praised Sonia Gandhi’s leadership, recalling how she took charge as Congress President in 1998, seven years after her husband and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination.

He highlighted her 22-year tenure until 2017 and her subsequent return to the role in 2019 for another three years. Leaders Martin Luther, Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy and others lauded her dedication to the nation despite personal tragedies.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick