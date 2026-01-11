Sankranti travel rush peaks at PNBS and city roads

Vijayawada: Despite the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) operating special bus services to various destinations to manage the heavy passenger rush during the Sankranti festival season, Vijayawada’s Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) continued to witness unprecedented crowds on Saturday.

Thousands of passengers thronged PNBS to travel to their native places across districts such as Krishna, Guntur, NTR, West Godavari, East Godavari, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam, besides Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and other destinations in neighbouring States. Long queues were seen at ticket counters and boarding points from early morning, with buses operating at full capacity.

APSRTC officials said special services were arranged in addition to the regular schedule, particularly on high-demand routes to rural and semi-urban areas. Extra buses were pressed into service based on passenger demand, and additional staff were deployed at PNBS to regulate passenger movement and assist commuters.

Despite these measures, the festive rush remained heavy as many employees, students, and daily wage workers opted for last-minute travel to celebrate Sankranti with their families. Passengers carrying luggage and agricultural produce further added to congestion within the bus station premises.

APSRTC authorities said special bus services, including return trips, would continue over the next few days and advised passengers to plan their journeys and cooperate with staff during the peak festive period.

Meanwhile, severe traffic congestion was reported across several parts of Vijayawada city, causing hardship to commuters. Areas such as Gollapudi and the Police Control Room junction witnessed long traffic snarls, with motorists forced to wait for several hours due to inadequate traffic regulation.

Heavy traffic congestion was also reported on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway, as people residing in Hyderabad and the surrounding regions of Telangana travelled to their hometowns in Vijayawada, Eluru, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, and Visakhapatnam for the Pongal festival. Traffic piled up at Keesara and Chillakallu toll plazas due to delays in toll collection.