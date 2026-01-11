Shivakumar pushes for coastal tourism revival

Mangaluru: Calling for a decisive push to unlock the tourism potential of coastal Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said the region needed a fresh tourism policy and an investor-friendly environment to create jobs and economic growth.

Speaking at the Coastal Karnataka Tourism Conclave, Shivakumar said investor interest in the past had failed to translate into projects due to unresolved bottlenecks. “We must identify what is stopping tourism and resolve it within the law. Only then can the coastal belt be revived,” he said.

Drawing comparisons with Goa, he pointed out that Mangaluru and neighbouring coastal districts offered similar natural assets. “We go to Goa for beaches, but there is no real difference. We have the sea on one side and the Western Ghats on the other. The problem is not potential, but execution,” he observed.

Addressing criticism over his earlier description of Mangaluru as a “dead city”, Shivakumar clarified that the remark was aimed at triggering development. “Some people applauded it, others criticised me. But my goal is to make Mangaluru vibrant. For that, I want local representatives and MLAs to share their ideas,” he said. He also underlined that political office was temporary, but governance carried a responsibility. “What matters is what we do when we have the chance,” he added. Senior ministers, MPs, MLAs, heads of boards and corporations and senior officials attended the conclave.