Sonu Sood calls Chandrababu Naidu, expresses solidarity

Amaravati: Noted film actor Sonu Sood on Sunday called TDP national president N and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over telephone and expressed his solidarity in the aftermath of the unpalatable incident in the AP Assembly.



Terming the derogatory remarks as 'unfortunate', Sonu Sood said he would meet Naidu during his next visit to Hyderabad.

The actor gave his response after watching the TDP chief breaking down into tears on live TV.

A TDP statement here said that Sonu Sood described the Assembly as a 'Temple of Democracy' where constructive debates should be made for the good of the people. The law-making bodies should not be used for carrying out a destructive agenda. Priority should be given to resolving the people's problems.