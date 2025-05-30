  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sophisticated healing in Nellore Medicover

Sophisticated healing in Nellore Medicover
x
Highlights

Nellore Medicover Hospital senior physician Dr P Vijay Kumar said that a 23-year-old young man from Sullurupeta consumed highest dose of dangerous anti-psychotic pills on May 22.

Nellore: Nellore Medicover Hospital senior physician Dr P Vijay Kumar said that a 23-year-old young man from Sullurupeta consumed highest dose of dangerous anti-psychotic pills on May 22.

As soon as he was brought to their hospital, he was admitted to ICU and provided step-by-step treatment.

Within five days, the young man had recovered to full health and was discharged, he informed.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick