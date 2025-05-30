Sophisticated healing in Nellore Medicover

Nellore: Nellore Medicover Hospital senior physician Dr P Vijay Kumar said that a 23-year-old young man from Sullurupeta consumed highest dose of dangerous anti-psychotic pills on May 22.

As soon as he was brought to their hospital, he was admitted to ICU and provided step-by-step treatment.

Within five days, the young man had recovered to full health and was discharged, he informed.