South Central Railway extends special run trains through AP during summer

South Central Railway runs special trains between major cities every year during summer. In the same manner, a large number of summer special train services are being made available. Meanwhile, South Central Railway, which has been increasing the number of summer special trains from time to time due to high passenger traffic, has recently made some more services available for passengers in Telugu states.



According to south central railway, Tirupati- Akola (07605), Akola- Tirupati (07606), Poorna- Tirupati (07607), Tirupati-Poorna (07608), Hyderabad- Narsapur (07631), Narsapur- Hyderabad (07632), Hyderabad- Tirupati (07643), Tirupati -Hyderabad (07644), Vijayawada- Nagar Soil (07698), Nagar Soil- Vijayawada (07699) trains have been extended for a few more days.

Also Kakinada- Lingampally (07445), Lingampally- Kakinada (07446), Machilipatnam- Secunderabad (07185), Secunderabad- Machilipatnam (07186), Tirupati- Secunderabad (07481), Secunderabad- Tirupati (07482), Machilipatnam- Tirupati (07095). , Tirupati- Machilipatnam (07096) trains have also been extended till June by South Central Railway.





SCR Extends #SpecialTrains for Summer Season pic.twitter.com/grogiWBnHR — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) February 17, 2023



