South Central Railway to run 20 summer weekly special trains through AP and Telangana

Indian Railways is gearing up the run special trains during summer congestion and announced 968 special trains. The special trains will run on weekends from April 30, the Railways said in a statement. These new trains include 126 trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal and Manmad, six summer specials traveling between Malda Town and Rewa, and six summer specials running between Dadar and Madgaon.



On the other hand, the South Central Railway has said that there are also 20 special trains between Tirupati-Hyderabad and Tirupati-Aurangabad. The Hyderabad-Tirupati Special (07509) will leave Hyderabad at 4.35 pm on Saturdays and reach Tirupati at 5.30 am the next day. Train No. 07510 Tirupati-Hyderabad Special will leave Tirupati at 11.50 am on April 30, May 7, 14, 21, and 28 to reach Hyderabad at 12.30 pm the following day. The service will be available on May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31.

The Tirupati-Aurangabad Special (07511) will leave Tirupati at 07.05 am on Sundays and reach Aurangabad at 7 am the next day. It runs on May 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 respectively.