South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema to receive rains today amid surface circulation

The surface circulation over the South Andaman Sea and the adjacent Southeast Bay of Bengal extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Andaman Sea on November 16, which will move west-northwestward and gradually strengthen as a cyclone over central parts of South Bay of Bengal on November 18.

Against this backdrop, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are experiencing northeast and east winds in the lower troposphere. The Amaravati Meteorological Center said that there will be scattered rains in many parts of the state.

According to the meteorological department, the dry weather to prevail in north Coastal Andhra and Yanam for next three days. However, the weather department has forecasted moderate rains in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema today followed by dry weather on Wednesday and Thursday.