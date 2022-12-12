South Coastal Andhra to receive rains after December 13 as another Surface Circulation likely

The Meteorological Department said that Surface circulation will emerge in South Andaman Sea on 13th of this month due to this effect. It is said that a low pressure will form in Southeast Bay of Bengal on 15th and likely to strengthen severe.



On the other hand, easterly winds are blowing over the state. As a result the northeast monsoon is active.



As a result of this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Sunday night that there will be light to moderate rains at some places in South Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema and at some places in North Coastal Andhra on Monday and Tuesday.