South & West Zone weightlifting competitions begin

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Tourism, Culture, Youth Services and Sports RK Roja said that young athletes should take inspiration from sportsmen like Karanam Malleswari, who won the first Olympic medal in weightlifting and famous weightlifter Kodi Rammurthy.

It is a welcome development that Nannaya University is a venue for ethnic-level sports in Rajamahendravaram, which has a long history, she said.

The South and West Zone weightlifting competitions started with a bang at Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.

Roja said that AKNU which was established by former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was developing day by day. She said the State government will support the university activities and sports development.

Minister for BC Welfare, Information, and Cinematography Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna lauded the measures being taken by Minister Roja to encourage youth to participate in sports.

He recalled the efforts of late leaders YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Jakkampudi Rammohana Rao towards the establishment of AKNU.

AKNU Vice-Chancellor Prof K Padma Raju presided over the inaugural function.

He expressed happiness that the AKNU at Rajamahendravaram has become a venue for healthy sports competitions. As many as 900 students from 100 universities in 11 States are taking part in these competitions.

Chairman of the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCH) Prof.

Hemachandra Reddy said that sports bring strength and health. He congratulated the athletes of about 11 States participating in these competitions.

JNTUK Vice Chancellor GVR Prasadaraju and Centurion University Vice Chancellor Acharya GSN Raju also spoke. Rajahmundry Joint Collector N. Tej Bharat, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Managing Director P.

Dhyanchandra, Sports Authority of India Governing Body Member, Arjuna Awardee Neelamshetty Lakshmi, Weightlifting Olympian MV Manikyalu and others participated.