  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Southwest Monsoon to Bring Heavy Rains Across Many States in Next 5 Days

Southwest Monsoon to Bring Heavy Rains Across Many States in Next 5 Days
x
Highlights

The Central Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the Southwest Monsoon is moving actively across the country, bringing heavy rains and gusty winds to many states for the next five days.

The Central Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the Southwest Monsoon is moving actively across the country, bringing heavy rains and gusty winds to many states for the next five days. According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in South Maharashtra, Telangana, North Karnataka, South Chhattisgarh, South Odisha, and many parts of Coastal Andhra on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather report also forecasts rain in Mumbai, Marathwada, Konkan Goa, Central Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Coast Andhra, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. In the northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Bengal, and Sikkim, rains with thunder and gusty winds are expected in the next 5 days.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts in Kerala, while a yellow alert has been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts.

In Telangana, the Hyderabad Meteorological Center has issued a yellow alert, advising officials from the GHMC to be prepared for possible emergencies. Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Malkajgiri, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Narayanpet, and Sangareddy districts are expected to experience heavy rains along with winds of up to 40 kilometers per hour.

Residents in these areas are advised to stay safe and contact emergency numbers in case of any unforeseen incidents.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X