Southwest Monsoon to Bring Heavy Rains Across Many States in Next 5 Days

The Central Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the Southwest Monsoon is moving actively across the country, bringing heavy rains and gusty winds to many states for the next five days. According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in South Maharashtra, Telangana, North Karnataka, South Chhattisgarh, South Odisha, and many parts of Coastal Andhra on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather report also forecasts rain in Mumbai, Marathwada, Konkan Goa, Central Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Coast Andhra, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. In the northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Bengal, and Sikkim, rains with thunder and gusty winds are expected in the next 5 days.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts in Kerala, while a yellow alert has been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts.

In Telangana, the Hyderabad Meteorological Center has issued a yellow alert, advising officials from the GHMC to be prepared for possible emergencies. Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Malkajgiri, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Narayanpet, and Sangareddy districts are expected to experience heavy rains along with winds of up to 40 kilometers per hour.

Residents in these areas are advised to stay safe and contact emergency numbers in case of any unforeseen incidents.